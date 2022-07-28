Grand jury says greater coordination is needed to help solve Napa County homelessness crisis

The 2021-22 Napa County Civil Grand Jury has recommended that more be done to coordinate the local response to homelessness.

The jury report argues that Napa County’s response to homelessness is hampered by a lack of coordination among more than 30 entities providing services to Napa’s homeless residents. The report specifically references a February 2021 California State Auditor’s report that made similar criticisms of the state’s diffuse response to homelessness, given that no entity oversaw state efforts to respond to the issue or was responsible for developing a statewide plan.

There are Napa city and county officials providing leadership in the local response to homelessness, the report notes, but improving coordination could help provide services to such people “in a more efficient and cost-effective manner.”

One recommended way to improve coordination is for government officials and stakeholders to form a leadership council, consisting of those who locally control the most resources that are directed to permanent supportive housing.

Such a council would help create a shared vision for how to coordinate funding decisions, track the impact of services, and figure out how to maximize resources gained from the federal and state governments as well as local sources, the report says.

“This council would be better positioned to work with federal, state, and local agencies and to design and implement a common strategy, inviting all stakeholders to participate in and support the new model,” the jury report says. “Such a leadership council would address the principal problem identified by the Grand Jury in examining the problem of homelessness: a lack of any formal organizational model to guide public and private Napa agencies serving the homeless.”

Forming a council could potentially help in the areas other recommendations touch on, such as increasing the temporary and permanent housing supply for homeless people, creating a better data management system, and investing more in case management to help assist unhoused people struggling with mental illness and substance abuse, according to the report.

The grand jury compiled the report after reviewing reporting and research about homelessness, conducting over 30 interviews with people involved in the local homeless system in some way — including local government officials, subject matter experts and nonprofit service providers — and touring the South Napa Shelter.

Much of the report is devoted to an overview of the overall challenge of homelessness and how it exists and has grown in Napa County over the years, with eight appendices expanding on specific topics such as mental health and crisis intervention or how the transition from homelessness to housing works. As for recent data, the report refers to the Napa County's 2020 one-day point-in-time count estimate of 464 people experiencing homelessness — the 2022 count tallied 494 people — and notes that 102 people received housing support in 2021, according to county records.

The report says issues related to homelessness are complicated, and so are perceptions and opinions about it. But the primary cause is “scarce and expensive housing.”

“There is a growing imbalance between housing costs and wages,” the grand jury report says. “Rising rental costs and falling vacancy rates makes those with low incomes ever more vulnerable to homelessness. Once someone loses a place to live, regaining permanent housing is difficult. This is particularly true in Napa.”

Several recommendations relate directly to housing, including one that asks Napa County to facilitate the use of land for low-income and permanent supportive housing, as with the Wine Valley Lodge, a motel that is set to be converted to 54 units of permanent supportive housing and open later this year.

But the lack of local housing for homeless residents is further compounded by a history of community resistance to housing projects for homeless residents, according to the report. The jury believes it might be the community’s response to homelessness that presents the largest obstacle to reducing its impact.

Some members of the public believe that most homeless residents suffer from mental illness and substance abuse. Because of that belief, they don’t want homeless housing projects in their neighborhoods because they believe the unhoused are potentially dangerous, the report says.

The public also generally assumes, incorrectly, that most homeless residents are chronically homeless — a term that refers to people who’ve been unhoused at least for a year, or repeatedly, while struggling with a disability — “as opposed to people who could otherwise be stable workers but cannot afford Napa housing,” according to the report.

The jury attributes its understanding of the community’s thoughts on homelessness to a May 2021 city of Napa survey of residents about the homelessness crisis.

“Several responses indicated significant anger and frustration directed toward local officials, who, they believe, are failing to respond to violations of the law, unsafe encampments, and sanitation problems,” the report says. “There are those who are sympathetic to the plight of homeless persons but believe that there is a lack of treatment and care for the mentally ill and individuals struggling with addictions. There is strong sentiment that affordable housing projects should not be developed near residential neighborhoods. Finally, there were a number of respondents who acknowledged the fact that they have not taken any steps themselves to provide any aid or support to the homeless.”

Given that, the jury also recommends that Napa city managers and the Napa County executive officer should try to educate Napa residents about the causes and extent of homelessness, and how living on the street affects people.

Other grand jury recommendations are related to supporting the health of homeless residents. For instance, the jury recommends Napa County hire additional mental health and substance abuse counselors to assist in crisis management and homeless outreach, and increase crisis stabilization beds at the shelter so such cases aren’t diverted to the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center owing to a lack of supply.

The jury also calls on the county to form a task force focused on treating people suffering from “drug-induced mental disorders,” particularly those caused by methamphetamine and fentanyl.