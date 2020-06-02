Grand jury says Napa juvenile hall is overstaffed

Today, the county has a greater emphasis on rehabilitation than in 2005. Also, while the overall juvenile hall population has dropped, some detainees there have more severe crime background profiles, he said.

“The objective is to address these issues while they are youths,” Pedroza said, adding that this investment can prevent a criminal lifestyle in adulthood.

One potential question in light of the grand jury report is whether the juvenile hall workers have too much time on their hands, if the facility is overstaffed.

“They are busy," Baptista said. "The youth have a lot of needs. They (staff) provide a lot of programming and services. The youth get a lot of attention and good services and their families, as well.”

The county's website says detainees are served by counselors and participate in such programs as mental health, cognitive behavior, one-on-one counseling, pet therapy, art appreciation, spiritual services and recreation.

Examples of how other counties are dealing with empty juvenile hall beds can be found in the CSAC report.