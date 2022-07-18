Grand jury sees more potential for Napa County juvenile hall facility

Napa County has a 55-bed juvenile hall built in 2005 that has what might be considered a good problem — the facility is too big for the number of youths who need to be held in detention.

But a good problem brings a big challenge. The 2021-22 grand jury wants the county to find ways for this 17-year-old, $13 million building to better serve youth who are in the probation system.

The number of youth in detention is falling for reasons such as changing demographics and effective prevention and diversion programs. Juvenile hall is “extremely underutilized,” the grand jury said.

“There is also a lack of imagination regarding how Napa County might utilize the facility,” the recent grand jury report said. “Napa County needs to rethink this program in order to optimize this resource.”

The 2019-20 grand jury took up similar questions. It found an average monthly population of 16 juveniles in detention.

One suggestion the latest grand jury has is to make space available to homeless youths who are on probation. They could live in juvenile hall in a less-secure, camp-type group setting and take advantage of programs, including educational programs.

Juvenile hall is located at 212 Walnut St. in the city of Napa. It is next to the county's former Health and Human Services Agency campus along Old Sonoma Road, which eventually could be redeveloped with homes.

Closing down juvenile hall isn’t an option. The county needs the facility to house youths awaiting court hearings and trials and who must serve a sentence, the grand jury said.

Two boards help with the local juvenile justice system. One is the Juvenile Justice Commission with seven to 15 volunteers, both adults and students, appointed by the presiding Napa County Superior Court judge. The other is the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council, with members from various agencies and groups.

“Neither board has shown any leadership or vision about what to do with the poorly used juvenile hall. The two boards appear to operate independently and are not linked by a common data bank with relevant reports,” the grand jury said.

Among other alleged problems, the grand jury noted the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council is mandated by the state to be chaired by the county chief probation officer.

“Since the (council) is advisory to the chief probation officer, she is essentially offering advice to herself,” the grand jury report said.

The grand jury said a better data system is needed so the Probation Department can assess the effectiveness of juvenile hall and juvenile justice and educational programs.

A homegrown data system is still in the initial development stage after 10 years. That system was recently introduced in juvenile hall, but not throughout juvenile probation, the grand jury said.

Napa County should have an external group compare Napa County's homegrown system with a modified commercial off-the-shelf system used by other counties, it said.

The grand jury won’t have the last word on the subject. Napa County must provide responses to the various grand jury points. The county’s policy is to wait until it issues its official responses to comment on a grand jury report.

County civil grand juries are to serve as citizen "watchdogs" under the state Constitution. They look at local government agencies and are an arm of the judicial branch.