Grand Princess arrives in Oakland as coronavirus death toll grows, cases spread

The Grand Princess cruise ship arrived at the Port of Oakland on Monday, marking the beginning of a high-stakes operation to remove passengers who might have contracted the coronavirus and process them into quarantine zones. At least one Napa County resident is aboard.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said aggressive steps have been taken to get the passengers off the boat without jeopardizing public health. Most will eventually be sent to two California military bases.

As the boat was docking, another death related to the virus was announced in the state, this one in Santa Clara County. The woman in her 60s had been hospitalized for several weeks and died at El Camino Hospital on Monday morning, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said in a news release.

The woman was the third case of COVID-19 to be announced in Santa Clara County, and the county's first case of suspected "community spread," meaning she had neither recently traveled nor had she been in contact with another confirmed case of the virus, officials said.