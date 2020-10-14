Grandmother waits 10 years for rent-subsidized housing in Napa

Adding to challenges, her voucher can only be applied to two-bedroom units renting for no more than $1,925, “which is unspoken of in Napa,” especially a single-family home, said Luna. A single room alone can cost about $1,000, while new two-bedroom apartments in Napa can cost around $2,300 a month, she said. “It doesn’t leave much open” for those who can’t afford that much and are trying to use a Section 8 voucher.

Section 8 is a federal rent subsidy program administered by cities for very low-income families, the elderly and the disabled. The family pays the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program.

Luna explained that one of the reasons she had to wait so long was that she really wanted to live in Napa County. She used to own a home on Soda Canyon Road, said Luna. But she and a partner had to sell it because she couldn’t afford to pay to replace the foundation, she said.

“I had a good life,” said Luna. But then she hurt her back at work, leaving her disabled.

Napa is a nice place to live, she said. “It’s important for my son to be comfortable and my granddaughter to be stable in school,” said Luna. She hopes to enroll her granddaughter at Alta Heights, “a good school,” said Luna.