Grandmother waits 10 years for rent-subsidized housing in Napa

It took Felisa Luna 10 years to get a Section 8 housing voucher and to find a landlord willing to accept it, but it was worth the wait.
“We love our little house,” said Luna.
She’s referring to her new home, a 2-bedroom rental property located on Silverado Trail in Napa. After moving in September from a house in Vallejo that she shared with others, “I can breathe again,” Luna said.
A former Napa school bus and Evans tour driver, Luna said she has been on the waiting list to get a voucher for the past decade. A senior citizen with disabilities, she lives with her son Miguel and granddaughter Evangeline.
“I prayed every day” to find a new home, she said. It wasn’t easy. Even though it’s illegal to do so, “Most nice places do not accept Section 8” vouchers, said Luna. There’s a stigma that those using the vouchers are bad tenants.
“You say Section 8 and they’re like ‘ooooooooh.’ They have that attitude (that) if you are low income you are not a good person. You’re ghetto.”
That’s not true, said Luna. In fact, Luna, a former homeowner herself, considers herself an exemplary tenant. She knows how to take care of a property.
“I’ve never been evicted or asked to leave” by a landlord, she said. She wasn't asking for a voucher “because I chose to sit on my butt and watch TV all day,” she said. Before her accident, she worked two jobs, six-days-a-week.
Adding to challenges, her voucher can only be applied to two-bedroom units renting for no more than $1,925, “which is unspoken of in Napa,” especially a single-family home, said Luna. A single room alone can cost about $1,000, while new two-bedroom apartments in Napa can cost around $2,300 a month, she said. “It doesn’t leave much open” for those who can’t afford that much and are trying to use a Section 8 voucher.
Section 8 is a federal rent subsidy program administered by cities for very low-income families, the elderly and the disabled. The family pays the difference between the actual rent charged by the landlord and the amount subsidized by the program.
Luna explained that one of the reasons she had to wait so long was that she really wanted to live in Napa County. She used to own a home on Soda Canyon Road, said Luna. But she and a partner had to sell it because she couldn’t afford to pay to replace the foundation, she said.
“I had a good life,” said Luna. But then she hurt her back at work, leaving her disabled.
Napa is a nice place to live, she said. “It’s important for my son to be comfortable and my granddaughter to be stable in school,” said Luna. She hopes to enroll her granddaughter at Alta Heights, “a good school,” said Luna.
To find her new home Luna worked with the city of Napa and local rental property companies. It wasn’t easy, she said. “You have to do your own footwork” and constantly check in with those companies. The Section 8 housing voucher is a big obstacle, she said. “Everyone’s going to tell you 'no.'”
That same determination led her to a chance meeting with the owner of the home she’s now renting. A few weeks later, Luna signed the lease, and just in time. “I was desperate to get out of the place I was in,” she said. Sharing a home with another family was not working out, said Luna.
Before this, Luna had been offered a voucher at a housing complex in San Francisco but she turned it down. A native of the city, “I moved out of San Francisco in 1995 because my youngest son was getting ready to go into junior high,” she said. “I didn’t want him to get caught up in the gangs and crap in the city.”
City of Napa housing manager Lark Ferrell said that Luna’s lengthy wait for a voucher is all too common.
“It’s unfortunate she had to wait so long,” said Ferrell. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) only makes about 1,100 Section 8 vouchers available for all of Napa County, she said.
And the federal budget for such vouchers has shrunk, Ferrell noted. In fact, after reaching 10,000 people on the waiting list, Napa closed its Section 8 voucher waiting list in 2013.
“It’s kind of heartbreaking,” said Ferrell. “There are only 1,100 slots and we have a lot of people who want them and it sometimes is a long wait.” Luna likely received some preference because she’s a senior.
Like Luna, about two-thirds of those on the waiting list are from outside the community, said Ferrell.
HUD wants vouchers to be portable, she said. “Everyone should have the right to choose where they want to live.”
On Sept. 15, Luna, her son and granddaughter moved into their new home.
During a visit last week, Luna’s granddaughter Evangeline, a second-grader, was using a device at the kitchen table for a distance learning lesson.
Making coffee in her kitchen, Luna pointed out a brand new stove, lots of ceiling fans, a fenced backyard and ample insulation to drown out the rush of cars on Silverado Trail. She also likes that the house is all one floor.
The family is mostly unpacked but there were still a few things to sort out. She needs a couch for the small living room. She’s also started a collection of clothing she wants to donate to those who lost their homes.
Economic pressure may only grow for renters in aftermath of the pandemic.
“I’m enjoying the peace” of having a home for just her family, said Luna. “To find this place was a true blessing.”
Ferrell said there is some good news for Section 8 voucher holders. As of this year, such vouchers can now be considered a source of income for housing applicants. And a new law makes it illegal for landlords to discriminate against voucher holders.
“But that doesn’t mean that’s necessarily who they accept,” said Ferrell.
One silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is that Ferrell said she is seeing increased interest from landlords about Section 8 vouchers.
The economic downturn has caused some tenants to be at risk for job loss or reduction in hours. But if a landlord has a tenant with a Section 8 voucher and the tenant loses a job or income, the landlord still receives rent money.
“I think they see it’s a good way to provide housing at the same time not worrying about whether (tenants) are going to be able to pay their rent.”
“I encourage folks to consider renting to a Section 8 voucher holder,” said Ferrell. “The rent is paid on time (and) we have some great people who would love to have units in the community.”
Luna had this advice for anyone else looking for housing and using a Section 8 voucher: “Never give up.”
