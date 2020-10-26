Grant to help struggling American Canyon households with home down payments, repairs

AMERICAN CANYON — Some 20 low to moderate-income American Canyon households will be able to buy a home with down payment assistance from a pot of $2 million in disaster funds from the state, city officials announced.
This is a first-time grant. The City of Napa also got $2 million for a similar program, officials said.
This is in addition to the five low-income American Canyon households that will get similar help from a $1 million state Department of Housing and Community Development grant, and at least seven more that will get needed home repairs from that same grant.
The 2019 CalHome Disaster funds is a first-time award and is in addition to the money coming from the 2019 HOME Program, of which the City is now a three-time recipient, said American Canyon Community Development Director Brent Cooper and Andrea Clark of the Housing Authority for the City of Napa which operates the down payment assistance and owner-occupied rehabilitation programs on behalf of the City of American Canyon.
In 2013, the first year that American Canyon was awarded the grant, it helped 51 homeowners with some $200,000 for earthquake repairs, seismic tie-downs for mobile homes, energy-efficient heating and air-conditioning units and windows, new roofs, and accessibility improvements, to which the City added nearly $75,000 in loan repayments, Clark said. That same year, the City helped five first time home buyers with $450,000.
In 2016, $1 million was awarded, of which $650,000 helped five households buy homes and $350,000 helped repair seven homes and three remain in progress, Clark said.
The 2019 HOME program awarded the City $1 million, for which $650,000 was allocated for first-time home buyers and $350,000 for repairs, she said.
For some of American Canyon's lowest income senior residents, this kind of help could mean the difference between living safely, or not. Yvonne Baginski, who founded the Napa-based nonprofit, Share the Care, tries to help low-income seniors get the repairs they need to stay in their homes.
“For some people it could mean having a working bathroom, or air conditioning or heat,” she said. “I had a woman in a mobile home park who had no heat for three years. We had one that the floor had rotted all the way through, and we’ve had problems getting the funds for help.
"Often, several people are living in mobile homes built in the 60s and 70s, and are in bad shape. Also, there are a lot with leaky roofs, when the seams start to come apart with age.”
Baginski’s group is usually able to make only small repairs with its limited funding, she said.
The state's Department of Housing and Community Development HOME Program provides funds for down payment assistance to lower-income residents to purchase their first home and for lower-income homeowner residents to make home repairs, Cooper said.
The 2019 CalHome Disaster Assistance money can be used for down payment assistance loans, which applicants must qualify for by having been physically or economically displaced as a result of the 2017 Napa Complex Fire, or another of the qualifying 2017 or 2018 federal disasters impacting Napa County, Clark said.
“Economically displaced means their landlord increased their rent by 5% or more within six months of a qualifying disaster,” she said. “Physically displaced means they could no longer occupy the housing unit they owned or rented due to damage from a qualifying disaster.”
CalHome Disaster loans can be used to buy existing single-family homes, condominiums, and mobile homes within the American Canyon city limits, providing the applicant’s household income is at or below 120% of the area median income, adjusted by household size, Clark said.
The assistance is provided in the form of 30-year low interest, deferred payment loans, Cooper said.
For information on the HOME program, contact the City of Napa Housing Authority at 707-257-9543. Ask for the City of American Canyon down payment assistance program or the owner-occupied housing repair program.
