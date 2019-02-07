Try 1 month for 99¢
Napa Valley Wine Train (copy)

Napa Valley Wine Train

 J.L. Sousa/Register file photo

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Thursday that grants totaling $6 million have been approved for programs that will reduce air pollution and greenhouse gases in the Bay Area.

One of the grants will be used to upgrade Napa Valley Wine Train diesel locomotives to reduce pollution, the district said.

Many locomotives are powered by older, highly polluting diesel engines that lack advanced pollution controls. the district said in a news release. The upgrade will meet current emission standards, improving air quality in communities along the rail line. 

Other grants will be used for electric school buses and electrification of Caltrain.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.