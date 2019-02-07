The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Thursday that grants totaling $6 million have been approved for programs that will reduce air pollution and greenhouse gases in the Bay Area.
One of the grants will be used to upgrade Napa Valley Wine Train diesel locomotives to reduce pollution, the district said.
Many locomotives are powered by older, highly polluting diesel engines that lack advanced pollution controls. the district said in a news release. The upgrade will meet current emission standards, improving air quality in communities along the rail line.
Other grants will be used for electric school buses and electrification of Caltrain.