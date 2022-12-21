Grants available to help Napa County's small animals

Nonprofits working to improve or sustain the welfare of small animals in Napa County can apply for grants from The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund.

Grants can be used for program or general support in amounts from $5,000 to $30,000. Proposals are due by January 18, 2023, the Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) announced in a press release.

The David and Jane Gotelli Family Fund is endowed through a multi-million dollar bequest by the couple’s estate to support the health, welfare, humane treatment, adoption and care of small animals in Napa Valley. The Gotellis were longtime Napa residents who both passed away at age 87.

More information can be found at https://www.napavalleycf.org/im-a-non-profit/grant-opportunities/.

Earlier this year, NVCF issued $225,000 in grants to nine Napa County organizations. Funding supported rescue, foster and adoption, spay and neuter subsidies, emergency medical care, sheltering and disaster preparedness.

In total, the grants served 10,000 animals and their people this year, the NVCF press release said.

“Since inception in 2019, we’ve been able to provide more than half a million dollars to Napa County organizations serving small animals,” said NVCF Vice President of Community Impact Julia DeNatale. “We are grateful that Mr. and Mrs. Gotelli chose to pay it forward through the Foundation and honored to hold the solemn job of stewarding their legacy to protect small animals in perpetuity.”

For more information on the application process, contact Senior Director, Programs & Philanthropy Rejane Brito at rejane@napavalleycf.org or 707.254.9565, ext. 22.

For information about legacy giving through a will or trust to support charitable goals, contact NVCF President Terence Mulligan at terence@napavalleycf.org or 707.254.9565, ext. 11.

