Grape harvest kicks off in Napa Valley with muted celebrations

A seemingly endless sea of Pinot Noir glinted in the sun as it streamed into the crusher. And just like that, it was harvest again in Napa Valley.

This week marked the beginning of the 2020 harvest for some of the Valley’s sparkling producers, including Mumm Napa, which brought in its first load of grapes Monday, and Schramsberg, which Wednesday held an understated celebration to mark the first of its grapes to be crushed.

Grapes for sparkling wine are typically the first to be harvested to maintain higher acidity levels in fruit. In years past, the first day of the season has been a decidedly celebratory one for wineries like Mumm and Schramsberg – though this year, for obvious reasons, the large crowds and boisterous gatherings had been boiled down. At Schramsberg, vintner Hugh Davies spoke to a crowd no larger than 20 people, mostly winery and vineyard workers.