 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grapevines: Nominations open for 2021 Napa County Teacher of the Year

Grapevines: Nominations open for 2021 Napa County Teacher of the Year

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
nvr-stockart-grapevine5
Kelly Doren

Nominations are now open for Napa County Teacher of the Year 2021. This program highlights educational innovation, student learning, and the rewards of teaching.

One teacher will be honored as Napa County Teacher of the Year, and will represent Napa County for consideration for California Teacher of the Year. Nominations can be made by any resident of Napa County.

Fully credentialed teachers in public or private schools who teach any of pre-kindergarten through grade twelve, and who have been in the classroom for more than eight years, are eligible.

The deadline for nominations is April 23. Nominations may be submitted online at tinyurl.com/nctoy2021.

Info: napacoe.org/teacher-of-the-year/ or contact the Napa County Office of Education at 707-253-3944.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Yellen: Climate goals need collective action

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News