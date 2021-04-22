Grapevines: Nominations open for 2021 Napa County Teacher of the Year

Nominations are now open for Napa County Teacher of the Year 2021. This program highlights educational innovation, student learning, and the rewards of teaching.

One teacher will be honored as Napa County Teacher of the Year, and will represent Napa County for consideration for California Teacher of the Year. Nominations can be made by any resident of Napa County.

Fully credentialed teachers in public or private schools who teach any of pre-kindergarten through grade twelve, and who have been in the classroom for more than eight years, are eligible.

The deadline for nominations is April 23. Nominations may be submitted online at tinyurl.com/nctoy2021.

Info: napacoe.org/teacher-of-the-year/ or contact the Napa County Office of Education at 707-253-3944.