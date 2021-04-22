Grapevines: Nominations open for 2021 Napa County Teacher of the Year

Nominations are now open for Napa County Teacher of the Year 2021. This program highlights educational innovation, student learning, and the rewards of teaching.
One teacher will be honored as Napa County Teacher of the Year, and will represent Napa County for consideration for California Teacher of the Year. Nominations can be made by any resident of Napa County.
Fully credentialed teachers in public or private schools who teach any of pre-kindergarten through grade twelve, and who have been in the classroom for more than eight years, are eligible.
The deadline for nominations is April 23. Nominations may be submitted online at tinyurl.com/nctoy2021.
Info: napacoe.org/teacher-of-the-year/ or contact the Napa County Office of Education at 707-253-3944.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Dozens of parents and residents spoke out on the future of Napa middle schools ahead of NVUSD trustees' expected decision April 22.
The hospital said it is compensating for revenue reductions in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Napa County: West Coast variant responsible for COVID cases among vaccinated residents at Vets Home, Napa State
None of the vaccinated persons who tested positive fell ill or displayed COVID-19 symptoms, something Napa County officials say underscores th…
Pacaso, a company specializing in the co-ownership of second homes by multiple parties, sued the City of St. Helena last week amid a dispute o…
Temporary dining and recreation uses are proposed for the former Copia south garden space, to be known as Oxbow Yard.
The Olney family is being sued for the wrongful death of a man who died when a vehicle crashed into an irrigation pond at their property in 2020.
City Manager Steve Potter plans to hire Molly Rattigan, a 16-year veteran of Napa County government.
Unlike some other recent Victorian sales, this home's four rental units may be retained.
The battle between Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and Upper Valley Disposal Service escalated with the company’s chief operating officer calling on him…
The suspect in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart killed her while trying rape her in his dorm room and his fa…