You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Update: Grass fire south of Napa checked at 21 acres, Highway 12 lane reopens
alert

Update: Grass fire south of Napa checked at 21 acres, Highway 12 lane reopens

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities responded to a vegetation fire that that broke out shortly after 6 a.m. Monday north of Jameson Canyon Road (Highway 12) south of Napa, closing a westbound lane and slowing traffic into the county. Fire crews contained the blaze at 10:05 a.m. after it spread to 21 acres, according to a spokesperson at the Cal Fire St. Helena station.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the lane reopened around 8:20 a.m.

The fire was reported in the 3800 block of Jameson Canyon Road near the Chardonnay Golf Club, the CHP reported on its online incident log. The right lane in the westbound direction was closed at Kirkland Ranch Road, causing a slowdown in westbound traffic from Solano County, according to the CHP website.

Power lines were down in the vicinity of the fire, the highway patrol reported.

Cal Fire and Solano County Fire personnel responded to the blaze, as was Pacific Gas & Electric Co., according to CHP.

No injuries or damage to structures were reported.

Watch Now: Know the basics of social distancing

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

On the Napa River Trail with Carol and Gail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News