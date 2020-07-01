Grass fire burns 3 acres near Chiles Pope Valley Road

A grass fire burned 3.3 acres Tuesday afternoon near the 3000 block of Chiles Pope Valley Road, Cal Fire reported.
Units from Cal Fire and the Napa County Fire Department got the report shortly after 3 p.m. Air tankers helped to fight the blaze which was reported contained by 6 p.m.
The road was closed in both directions for several hours.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Cal Fire reported Wednesday morning.
