A vegetation fire broke out Sunday afternoon in Napa County's Deer Park area north of St. Helena, according to Cal Fire officials.

Firefighters announced the blaze's outbreak in the 600 block of Sanitarium Road at 1:28 p.m.

Ground and air crews were able to stop the flames spread at one acre, according to Erick Hernandez of Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit. No injuries or structural damage was reported.

Residents were advised to avoid Sanitarium Road, expect traffic delays and give first responders the right of way in the area, said fire officials.