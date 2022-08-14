Grass fire in Solano County reaches 8 acres before containment

A vegetation fire in unincorporated Solano County north of Vacaville was 90% contained at 8.2 acres by late Sunday afternoon, Cal Fire officials said.
The fire was reported at 10 a.m. along Joslin Lane, according to a tweet by Vacaville fire officials. Cal Fire officials said earlier the fire burned 3 acres.
Cal Fire and other agencies, such as the Vacaville Fire Protection District, worked to extinguish the blaze.
