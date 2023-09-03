A vegetation fire briefly spread to an acre and a half Sunday afternoon in south Napa but had its spread stopped within 20 minutes, authorities reported.
The fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. off the 3100 block of Carneros Highway (Highway 12/121), west of the intersection with Highway 29, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log. Fire crews went to the scene and stopped the flames’ forward progress at 1.5 acres by about 2:12 p.m., according to Jason Clay, a spokesperson with the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.
Firefighters with Napa County Fire were scheduled to mop up the fire’s remains for about two more hours, Clay reported.
An 8.5-acre brush fire broke out near Coombsville Road, leading to evacuations of homes and a nearby school.
PHOTOS: Vegetation fire on Coombsville Road near Silverado Middle School
A Napa Fire firefighter connects a fire hose as crews battled a brush fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday afternoon.
A Cal Fire firefighter sprayed down hot spots from a brush fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday afternoon.
A resident watches as smoke rises from a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday and spread to 7 acres.
John Galvin and Jessica Loesch spray water on the wood fence of their home as a precaution against a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday.
Napa firefighters battled a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday. Nearby homes were evacuated for three hours, as was nearby Silverado Middle School.
A Cal Fire firefighter walked over the charred ground near a home that was saved after a fire erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday.
A Cal Fire firefighter is seen spraying water on hot spots from a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in east Napa on Wednesday.
A large plume of smoke is seen rising after a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday, spreading to 7 acres. No injuries or building losses were reported.
A Cal Fire helicopter is seen picking up firefighters that were battling a blaze that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday.
A Cal Fire firefighter is seen walking near a home on Coombsville Road in Napa that was spared from a fire that erupted near by on Wednesday, July 5.
Cal Fire firefighters are seen spraying water on hot spots from a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday, July 5.
A Napa Fire firefighter is seen controlling a fire that erupted near Silverado Middle School on both sides of Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday.
Napa firefighters are seen controlling a fire that erupted near Silverado Middle School on both sides of Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday, July 5.
A Napa firefighter is seen controlling a fire that erupted near Silverado Middle School on both sides of Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday, July 5.
Cal Fire firefighters are seen spraying water on hot spots from a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday, July 5.
A Cal Fire firefighter is seen walking past the forward progress of a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa and threatened structures on Wednesday, July 5.
John Galvin sprays water on the wood fence of his home as a precaution against a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday, July 5.
Napa firefighters are seen controlling a fire that erupted near Silverado Middle School on both sides of Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday, July 5.
Firefighters are seen walking through the smoke from a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa and threatened structures on Wednesday, July 5.
