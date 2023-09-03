A vegetation fire briefly spread to an acre and a half Sunday afternoon in south Napa but had its spread stopped within 20 minutes, authorities reported.

The fire was reported at 1:53 p.m. off the 3100 block of Carneros Highway (Highway 12/121), west of the intersection with Highway 29, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log. Fire crews went to the scene and stopped the flames’ forward progress at 1.5 acres by about 2:12 p.m., according to Jason Clay, a spokesperson with the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.