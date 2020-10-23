Grass fire reported off Chiles Valley Road

A small grass fire broke out just north of Las Posadas State Forest off of Chiles Pope Valley Road, CalFire confirmed late Friday afternoon.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the blaze – dubbed the Pope Fire – had grown to between 25 and 30 acres, CalFire spokesperson Will Powers said. Crews were still in the process of assessing the incident, Powers confirmed, and were responding both by ground and air.

"We have crews on scene sizing it up, and we will be looking to contain it as quickly and efficiently as possible," Powers said.

There is no threat currently to any communities, he added, noting that the Pope Fire is burning close to an existing burn scar left by the LNU Lightning Complex.

The fire prompted the closure of Chiles Pope Valley Road between Pope Valley Road and Lower Chiles Valley Road, officials confirmed. No estimates on containment were available as of 5 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.

