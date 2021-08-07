Grassroots effort helps create long-sought Napa County trail

“That was a bit eye-opening for me; this was on the market,” Cutting said.

He started lining up donors to try to purchase the property, working with the Open Space District and Land Trust of Napa County. But buying 522 acres for about $1.2 million would be a big undertaking.

Dahline, another mountain bike enthusiast, heard about Cutting’s effort and got involved. He brought winemaker David Phinney into the fold as the buyer of the 520 acres. The land would remain private property, but Phinney agreed to allow a trail over it.

Cutting and John Woodbury of the Open Space District scouted out the property before the trail was built. It took them about six hours to go three or four miles through thick brush, Cutting said.

Cutting, local restaurant owner and winemaker Joel Gott and Gary Erickson of Clif Bar fame donated a total of $31,500 to have a trail created by professionals. Dahline let trail builders stay in his guest house. Dan’s Wild Ride is named after Dan Smith, Dahline’s late banking partner.

Chris Cahill of the Open Space District said Dan’s Wild Ride could open to the public by year’s end. Gates and signs must be put up. A Napa County use permit is needed.