Grassroots fundraisers spring up to aid Napa's displaced fire victims

A number of insurers no longer offer fire insurance in high-risk areas in California, Sackrison said. But remaining carriers do typically offer extended fire insurance, which could cover the cost of room and board for displaced evacuees, replace lost possessions and feasibly extend to the cost of rebuilding homes.

Still, policies can be expensive and difficult to procure, according to Gabrielle Lewis, who lost her home in Berryessa Highlands last week. She knows of neighbors who lost their homes and were uninsured or are discovering they were underinsured, she wrote in a text message.

Lewis began her own fundraising campaign after waves of family and friends reached out to ask how they could help.

“It has helped us pay for our immediate needs before our insurance kicks in, and will be used to help with rebuilding as well,” she said of the campaign, which had raised more than $7,000 as of Friday morning. Lewis is keeping a running tally of neighbors’ gofundmes on her Instagram page, she said.