Gravel spill blocks 2 lanes of Highway 29 in American Canyon

Gravel spill blocks 2 lanes of Highway 29 in American Canyon

  • Updated
Gravel spill, Highway 29 /Crawford AmCan

A tow truck is lifting a trailer that overturned Wednesday afternoon in American Canyon, spilling gravel. 

 American Canyon Police

Northbound Highway 29 at Crawford Way in American Canyon was blocked for an hour and a half Wednesday afternoon when a big rig spilled its gravel load.

American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said the incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. and the roadway should be fully reopened around 3 p.m.

The trailer loaded with small rock detached from the big rig and overturned as the truck was making a turn across the highway, Ortiz said.

