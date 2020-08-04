Great American Outdoors Act could help expand Napa County open space

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed the Great American Outdoors Act, a bipartisan conservation funding bill that could trickle down to such Napa County open space efforts as trying to buy Skyline Wilderness Park.
Among other things, the act fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million annually, an amount that's rarely been reached since Congress established the fund in 1964. Local officials said money could potentially restore south county wetlands and enlarge local state parks.
Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, said in a press release the Great American Outdoors Act is “a win for our district, providing funding for preservation and park expansion projects in our communities and our public lands.” Thompson was a co-author.
John Woodbury, general manager of the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, said the Great American Outdoors Act money could help with Skyline Wilderness Park.
Napa County for years has wanted to buy the 850-acre park along Imola Avenue, with its 25 miles of trails and destinations such as Lake Marie. The county has leased the land from the state since 1980 and wants to ensure the park continues beyond the lease expiration in 2030.
State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, last year carried legislation authorizing a sale. Woodbury said county and state officials on Monday began discussing how to determine the worth of the property.
If secured, a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant from the state probably wouldn’t be large enough to buy Skyline, Woodbury said. But it could be an important source for the purchase.
Thompson in a press release mentioned the McCormick Ranch project as a possible beneficiary. This is a 654-acre ranch at the top of the Macayacama Mountains west of St. Helena in Napa and Sonoma counties and is targeted to become an open space park.
The Sonoma Land Trust is attempting the purchase for $14.5 million. It needs to raise $1.4 million by November, when the deal is to close.
Wendy Eliot of the Sonoma Land Trust said the Great American Outdoors Act won’t provide money soon enough to meet this deadline. But, if the closing is delayed, money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund might come into play.
“I'm not saying it isn't a possibility .... It is another way,” she said. “It is a very appropriate source.”
For now, though, the Sonoma Land Trust's goal remains buying the McCormick property in November.
“We are still optimistic we will be able to fill the $1.4 million gap,” she said. “Maybe there is a park champion out there who wants to step up and be a hero or heroine.”
The nonprofit Land Trust of Napa County could also benefit from the Great American Outdoors Act.
Land Trust CEO Doug Parker mentioned the scenario of the Land Trust buying land to turn over to the Bureau of Land Management or California State Parks. The agencies could then repay the Land Trust using Land and Water Conservation Fund money.
Possible projects might be adding land to Bothe-Napa Valley State Park or the Cedar Rough Wilderness Area or Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument.
The Land Trust has played such a role before. In 2004, it bought private land amid Robert Louis Stevenson State Park at Mount St. Helena to save it from mansion development. California State Parks, which became the eventual owner, had been unprepared to make the purchase so quickly.
“In a year or two, maybe we can do several projects we couldn’t have otherwise done,” Parker said.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund over the years has done such things as help with Kennedy Park development, add land to Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, preserve land near Lake Berryessa and develop campgrounds at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park.
