Great American Outdoors Act could help expand Napa County open space

If secured, a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant from the state probably wouldn’t be large enough to buy Skyline, Woodbury said. But it could be an important source for the purchase.

Thompson in a press release mentioned the McCormick Ranch project as a possible beneficiary. This is a 654-acre ranch at the top of the Macayacama Mountains west of St. Helena in Napa and Sonoma counties and is targeted to become an open space park.

The Sonoma Land Trust is attempting the purchase for $14.5 million. It needs to raise $1.4 million by November, when the deal is to close.

Wendy Eliot of the Sonoma Land Trust said the Great American Outdoors Act won’t provide money soon enough to meet this deadline. But, if the closing is delayed, money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund might come into play.

“I'm not saying it isn't a possibility .... It is another way,” she said. “It is a very appropriate source.”

For now, though, the Sonoma Land Trust's goal remains buying the McCormick property in November.

“We are still optimistic we will be able to fill the $1.4 million gap,” she said. “Maybe there is a park champion out there who wants to step up and be a hero or heroine.”