Ground broken for $41 million Napa bus maintenance yard

Napa County transportation officials broke ground Friday on a $41 million project, one they say is needed even though it might not excite those looking for highway intersection improvements.

They celebrated a Vine Transit Service bus maintenance yard-to-be on 8 acres along Sheehy Court in the airport industrial area. The yard will include six service bays, a bus wash, a regional meeting center, and increased space for buses.

The present bus yard for the Vine system in the city of Napa on Jackson Street is too small and can’t be expanded. It lacks space for enough maintenance bays and a modern bus wash, and won't allow for bus fleet electrification, Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) officials said.

Still, there’s that $41 million price tag for the new yard, from buying the land and doing designs to construction.

For comparison, the planned Soscol Junction project at Highway 29 and Highway 221 with two major roundabouts is to cost $64 million. The recent three-roundabouts project in the city of Napa near Highway 29 and California Boulevard cost about $12 million.

County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza acknowledged a potential perception problem during the ceremony. Pedroza is chairperson of both the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and NVTA Board of Directors.

“As local elected (officials), to invest in a bus maintenance yard, it's not a very attractive investment,” Pedroza said. “We like to invest in projects that deliver results right away.”

Yet the bus maintenance yard is a critical project for Napa County, he said.

“When you talk about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, when you talk about not expanding roadways, projects like this are going to be the solution, to make sure people can get to their work, get to their jobs and get back home,” he said.

Kate Miller, NVTA executive director, agreed the yard is crucial for the local mass transit system.

“Accessible, clean, and affordable public transportation is vital for our way of life in the Napa Valley,” she said in a press release.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, spoke at the ceremony. As a former maintenance supervisor for Beringer winery, he championed the idea of good maintenance. The mass transit system that moves people around doesn’t happen without it, he said.

“This facility will allow Napa County to transition to zero-emission (transit) vehicles,” he said.

As usual with groundbreaking ceremonies, public officials dug into the soil with shovels. But the big earthmovers had already beaten them to the punch.

Grading and earthwork is nearly 50% complete, said Danielle Schmitz, NVTA director of capital development and planning. Dry weather has allowed the project to move ahead of schedule, with winds drying out the soil for compaction.

The project is being paid for with a $19.9 million federal loan, a $5 million bank loan, $9.2 million in state Transportation Development Act money, $5.3 million in federal grants and $1.9 million in state Senate Bill One money.

The new bus maintenance yard is to be completed in 2023.

Then the Vine system will no longer need the Jackson Street maintenance yard in the city of Napa. City Public Works Director Julie Lucido said the city has not approved a future use for the site.

