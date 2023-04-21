The Center for Biological Diversity announced Friday it is suing American Canyon over the city’s approval of the Giovannoni Logistics Center, which is intended to create up to 2.4 million square feet of warehouses.

Sacramento-based Buzz Oates is to develop 163 acres of a 208-acre site in Green Island Business Park. The City Council in March approved the environmental impact report and a first phase of up to 1 million square of warehouse space.

Among other factors, the center said Swainson’s hawk habitat will be lost to the project. There is no mitigation planned, despite a state Department of Fish and Wildlife request.

“The paving of this habitat, coupled with the increased industrial activity, will have a significant negative impact on the Swainson’s hawk, and on numerous other biological resources,” said a copy of the lawsuit provided by the center.

FirstCarbon consultants wrote the environmental impact report. Grant Gruber of FirstCarbon, during a February City Council meeting, said Swainson’s hawk foraging habitat is “ubiquitous” in the region and that “there are plenty of places this species can forage.”

The center also criticized such things as greenhouse gas emissions that would be generated by truck trips associated with the warehouses.

American Canyon officials couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday afternoon.

The Center for Biological Diversity previously sued Napa County over the proposed Walt Ranch vineyard development. It recently lodged an appeal with the county Board of Supervisors over county approval of the Le Colline vineyard project.

The center describes itself as a “national, nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.7 million members and online activists dedicated to the protection of endangered species and wild places.”

