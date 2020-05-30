Group suspends Reopen Napa rallies seeking end to business shutdowns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Organizers of the Reopen Napa County rally opposing the continued restrictions on local businesses during the coronavirus emergency canceled a follow-up rally that was to have taken place Saturday afternoon.

The demonstration had been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Third Street in downtown Napa, as the sequel to a rally at the same site May 16. But Francine Knittel, an organizer of Reopen Napa County, announced Saturday morning the event would be suspended.

Protesters have used the rally and a companion Facebook page to urge the county to fully lift the shelter-at-home order it imposed more than two months ago, arguing that the resulting job losses have become a greater threat than COVID-19.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances over the past week and especially the past 2 nights, Napa Freedom Rally believes it is in the best interest of the community to postpone the event this afternoon until further notice,” the group said in a statement shared by Knittel.