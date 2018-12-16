Try 1 month for 99¢

A traffic stop Sunday morning in American Canyon ended with the arrest of a Vallejo man on suspicion of gun-related violations, according to police.

At 11:05 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Terry Glenn Walling on southbound Highway 29 at Poco Way for having false registration, according to Sgt. Dave Ackman. Police found a .22-caliber derringer handgun on Walling, Ackman said.

Walling was detained and booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of firearm possession by a felon, possessing an unregistered gun and possessing methamphetamine, as well as driving with a suspended license. He also faces a drug possession warrant in Solano County, according to Ackman.

