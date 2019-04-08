Try 3 months for $3

Two Napa residents were arrested following a predawn traffic stop Saturday, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies stopped a car driven by 23-year-old Amanda Karianne Lindgren around 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of Redwood Road for a vehicle violation, according to sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford. A search of the car revealed a loaded handgun, which had been reported stolen, under Lindgren's jacket as well as suspected cocaine inside the vehicle, Wofford said.

Lindgren was arrested on felony allegations of carrying a concealed and loaded firearm, transporting a controlled substance, and criminal conspiracy.

Her passenger, 29-year-old Daniel Ortega, also was detained on suspicion of violating his parole, with an enhancement for gang membership, according to Wofford. Both suspects were booked into the Napa County jail.

