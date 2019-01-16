As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, more than 2 inches of rain had fallen at some Napa County locations since stormy weather arrived on Tuesday, according to local gauges.
With rain coming down hard, a vehicle was reported to have flipped on its side on northbound Highway 29 near Hoffman Lane, briefly trapping the the driver. Both northbound lanes were blocked following the 1:20 p.m. incident.
Fifteen minutes later, a vehicle crashed into a guardrail on Highway 12/Jameson Canyon Road at Kirkland Ranch Road, briefly blocking one westbound lane.
The National Weather Service predicted that another couple of inches could come down by daybreak Thursday on the valley floor, with higher mounts in the hills.
A flash flood watch was called for between 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday for smaller streams. The Napa River was expected to remain below flood stage, the Weather Service said.
A wind advisory was in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday, with wind speeds of between 25 and 35 mph expected, according to the Weather Service.
The Wednesday evening commute was expected to be impacted by the rain and strong winds.
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the gauge at the City of Napa's Corporation yard on Jackson Street had recorded 2.1 inches since Tuesday. Mount Veeder received 2.2 inches, while a gauge at Dunaweal Lane in Calistoga recorded 1.78 inches.