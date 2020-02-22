4-H members shine at Napa County 4-H Presentation Day

Napa County 4-H Livestock Auction held each summer during the Napa Town & Country Fair is one of the biggest events in town, but there is more to 4-H than raising large animals.

4-H members can pursue a variety of projects, including technology and engineering, health sciences, leadership and personal development, and environmental science -- among other things.

On Saturday, Napa County 4-H groups gathered at Harvest Middle School in Napa for Presentation Day, which allowed members to share projects they've been exploring in the past year. Members were assessed by a panel of volunteer judges and the winners will move on to regional competition.

The Communications and Expressive Arts presentations were held in the cafeteria before the start of individual presentations. Members performed dances and presented an educational skit about dog behaviors and training.

