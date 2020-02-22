You are the owner of this article.
4-H members shine at Napa County 4-H Presentation Day

Tessa Fillion and Makenna Stone perform at dance to "Beautiful Things" during Napa County 4-H Presentation Day, held at Harvest Middle School in Napa on Saturday.

 Samie Hartley, Register

Napa County 4-H Livestock Auction held each summer during the Napa Town & Country Fair is one of the biggest events in town, but there is more to 4-H than raising large animals. 

4-H members can pursue a variety of projects, including technology and engineering, health sciences, leadership and personal development, and environmental science -- among other things.

Daphne Paukert, a future 4-H member, performed in the Share the 4-H Fun skit "Dog Project" during Napa County 4-H Presentation Day, held at Harvest Middle School in Napa on Saturday.

On Saturday, Napa County 4-H groups gathered at Harvest Middle School in Napa for Presentation Day, which allowed members to share projects they've been exploring in the past year. Members were assessed by a panel of volunteer judges and the winners will move on to regional competition. 

The Communications and Expressive Arts presentations were held in the cafeteria before the start of individual presentations. Members performed dances and presented an educational skit about dog behaviors and training. 

