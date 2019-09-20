A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 90 years in prison on Friday on a variety of child abuse-related charges, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said.
Napa County Superior Court Judge Elia Ortiz imposed the sentence on Alvin Villete Caparaz and awarded $495,000 in restitution to the victims and their families in two counties.
A jury found the defendant guilty in July of two counts of forcible lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 14 years of age, one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of forcible sexual penetration of a child under 14 years of age, and two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 14 after a nine-day trial.
The convictions were a result of sexual contact the defendant had with two family members from 2010 to 2014 in both Napa County and Santa Clara County. The survivors were between 7 – 13 years old at the time of the molestation. A disclosure by one of the survivors prompted an investigation by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, which resulted in criminal charges in May of 2015.
“This sentence ensures that the defendant cannot abuse the survivors, or any child, ever again,” said Napa County Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur, who handled the prosecution. “In addition to the prison sentence, defendant was ordered to pay restitution to the survivors. The law accounts for the extreme psychological damage that the crime of child molestation manifests, and accounts for this in the form of a restitution order.”
Napa County Sheriff’s Office Detective Nathalie Hurtado led the investigation. Napa County District Attorney Investigators Ana Baber and Sharon Fong assisted in the prosecution. Sexual Assault Victim Services provided advocacy for the survivors.