Ronald James Fryer, 58, was sentenced to 101 years and 4 months in the state prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes involving a child under the age of 14, Napa District Attorney Allison Haley announced.
The convictions were a result of sexual contact the defendant had with seven children between 1990 and 2018 in Napa County, as well as lewd materials found in the defendant’s possession, the DA's office said.
The survivors were between 2 – 12 years old at the time of the molestations. This case began as an indecent exposure incident involving two elementary school children in 2018.
The investigation of those crimes led Napa Police Department detectives to uncover decades-long sexual abuse that the defendant perpetrated on many of the children in his life, including family members and friends, the District Attorney's Office said.
This resulted in substantial criminal charges filed in April of 2018. Many of the survivors and family members were present at the sentencing hearing; three survivors wrote victim impact statements addressing the defendant and the Court.
One survivor stated, “you are worse than a monster. I will never speak of you to my daughter, she will never know you. You are not worth knowing,“ according to the DA's news release.
Fryer was sentenced by Judge Francisca Tisher of Napa Superior Court. .
He pleaded guilty to five counts of forcible lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 14 years of age, four counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, and two counts of possession of child pornography.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur. Napa Police Department Detective Garrett Smith led the investigation. Sexual Assault Victim Services provided advocacy for the survivors.