Haley's story: Trauma victim of Pathway Home shooting speaks out
It’s been an extremely difficult 12 months for Haley Rekdahl.
Rekdahl is a survivor of the mass shooting at The Pathway Home at Veterans Home of California in Yountville last March.
She’s one of the Pathway Home staffers released by the gunman before he killed her co-workers Christine Loeber, Jennifer Golick and Jennifer Gonzalez Shushereba. Shushereba’s unborn child also died that day.
In the days and weeks after the tragedy, Rekdahl tried to cope with the trauma by telling herself that she needed time to heal.
“I thought, ‘In a year I’ll feel better,’” she said in an interview Thursday. “I expected to be ‘back to normal,’” she said. “I thought I’d be working, back at school.”
She is not.
Instead, Rekdahl is suffering from severe symptoms of PTSD.
“I still don’t sleep well. I still struggle with nightmares,” she said.
Rekdahl tends to avoid people and places. “I am always hyper vigilant and feel jumpy at any movement or sound,” she said.
“I become angry and defensive when I feel that I am being excluded or invalidated. I battle greatly with irritability and anger issues.”
In addition, “I have terrible troubles with memory and focus and concentration,” Rekdahl said.
“I still just feel kind of stuck,” she said. “And I hope to get more support.”
A struggle for help
Before the deadly day in 2018, Rekdahl worked as a residential counselor at the Pathway Home facility.
While not a clinician, she was heavily involved with the daily lives of the residents, she said. She has BA in psychology and took the job to get experience for her ultimate goal to become a social worker.
Rekdahl attributes a large part of her struggle after the shooting to her lack of support as a crime victim and the lack of mental health services available to her.
“I feel I’ve received very little support as a victim of a crime,” she said. As a result, “I’m angry.”
Those feelings started on the day of the shooting, she said.
Even while gathered in the Yountville Town Hall with other Pathway Home survivors and family members during the emergency, she said she received no crisis intervention.
After the Town Hall closed, Rekdahl simply went home.
“I sat alone in shock until I heard the news on TV” of the deaths of her coworkers.
“I had just escaped this near-death experience,” and yet she was effectively left to absorb this experience on her own.
“It goes downhill from there,” said Rekdahl.
Because the Pathway Home treatment facility closed, she was also laid off from her job, “with little to no information about the next steps,” she said.
Rekdahl said she was able to file a workers’ compensation claim “but was left to my own devices to navigate that system” at a time when she was at her most vulnerable – and still is.
Eventually, she was approved for up to 12 therapy visits over the past year.
Rekdahl was unable to find a workers’ comp-approved therapist in Napa, and ended up seeing a therapist in Fairfield, but it was not a good fit, she said. Rekdahl is not currently seeing any therapist.
Part of that is because she doesn’t have the money to pay out-of-pocket for a private therapist, Rekdahl said. She has a limited personal support network. Her “safety net” is smaller than others facing trauma who have more resources readily available to them, she said.
As part of the healing process, Rekdahl and the other survivors asked to be briefed by the California Highway Patrol when its investigative report of the shooting was completed. “We were counting on that,” she said.
Talking privately about the report with those officials would be an important part in her healing, she said.
“The information was likely to be difficult and bring back trauma,” she said. “It was important to be told about it in a supportive environment.”
Learning details would be important to her recovery “because it helps fills holes in our memories. It makes the tragedy more clear so our brain can start to process it.”
That request was denied.
Instead, District Attorney Allison Haley and others met with several of the survivors to review only the officer-involved shooting part of the attack.
Rekdahl was deeply disappointed.
Because the CHP didn’t provide the survivors their own briefing, “I feel like I was being told that I was not a victim.”
In Rekdahl’s opinion, “No victim should ever have to beg for answers. Especially when getting these answers would greatly impact their ability to heal from the experience.”
No victim should be left alone to figure out how to navigate these systems, she added.
Rekdahl said she’s speaking out now because “I don’t want other victims to be treated this way.” There have been hundreds of other mass shootings in the U.S. since March 9.
In this past year, “one thing that has become extremely clear to me is how poorly our system is designed to provide help to victims,” she said. “We must provide better care.”
“The victims of gun violence are only becoming greater and more widespread and we are not prepared to support these victims. Everyone will pay the price if we continue to ignore this epidemic and fail to provide adequate trauma care to our victims, as this untreated trauma will produce multi-generations of people continuing the cycle of substance abuse, domestic violence, child abuse, violent crime, etc.,” she said.
Steps towards healing
As one step in her healing process, Rekdahl traveled Boston to celebrate the launch of the Christine M. Loeber Foundation.
She also receives temporarily disability benefits from workers comp.
“I’m so grateful for that. Otherwise I don’t know what I’d do.”
The reality is, “I still have a lot of up and downs,” said Rekdahl.
“I feel grief, guilt and depression,” mixed with some feelings of resilience. “It’s a moment-by-moment experience.”
Rekdahl said one thing that is important is that “I don’t want the families of the women to feel that I’m taking the focus off of the women whose lives were lost,” said Rekdahl.
“I think about them every day. My heart goes out to them every day. I can only imagine what I’m experiencing is 100 times worse for them.”
In the midst of all of this, something good happened to Rekdahl. She got engaged to her boyfriend Kevin. Their wedding will be held in October 2020.
“He has been a huge support though this,” she said. “I’m very lucky to have him.”
With the one-year anniversary of the shooting just days away, Rekdahl said she’s feeling anxious about how to mark the day.
“I’ve been searching for something I could do to honor them,” she said. “It’d be nice if we all were together to do something.”
Regardless, her fiancé has the day off “and we’ll find something” to remember them, she said.