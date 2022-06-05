Half-inch of rain measured overnight in much of Napa Valley

BAY CITY NEWS SERVICE
Bay Area residents sleeping in on Sunday morning awakened to rain falling around the region, ranging from a light drizzle in some communities to steadier showers in the Napa Valley.
Rain was falling heaviest in the North Bay, where the latest measurements Sunday morning showed 1.71 inches at Mount Tamalpais and 0.65 inch at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, according to the National Weather Service.
Napa County’s OneRain website reported 0.54 inch of rainfall at Napa County Airport in the 24 hours ending 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Similar totals were reported across much of the valley, with Mount Veeder west of Napa recording the highest local precipitation at 0.63 inch, although rainfall dipped as low as 0.28 inch at Hopper Creek in Yountville and Sulphur Creek at Pope Street in St. Helena.
Elsewhere in the Bay Area, San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose have also received small amounts of rain from the system, which was expected to clear out by Sunday evening, said weather service meteorologist Ryan Walburn.
A little rain in June isn't unusual for the Bay Area, and the current system is most likely “one of the last gasps of winter storms from across the Pacific,” Walburn said.
Register reporter Howard Yune contributed to this report.
