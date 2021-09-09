Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival cancelled for second year in a row

The Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is a community tradition that has attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors in the past and serves as a fundraiser for local nonprofits.

Half Moon Bay's city council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to deny the special event permit to the festival organizers, citing the need to protect public health. The council also decided to cancel the city's Summer's End Music Festival.

"It's a sad decision," Mayor Robert Brownstone said at the meeting, adding that he would look forward to the pumpkin festival every year. "I, in good faith, can't vote to have this event if I can't feel like we can really ensure the safety of all the attendees."

Though the festival's organizers, the Half Moon Bay Beautification Committee, had planned a scaled-down event due to the pandemic, councilmembers felt it was not worth the risk.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The festival would have taken place on Oct. 16 with precautions such as hand washing and sanitizing stations, face coverings required except when eating or drinking and a pop-up vaccination clinic.