Half of the Democrats on California presidential ballots dropped out. Can you get a do-over?

Even if a ballot has already been filled out, California elections rules allow people to get a new ballot as long as they haven't yet submitted it. The Secretary of State's Office encourages people to take that ballot with them to a polling place and surrender it for a new one.

"A vote-by-mail ballot is considered cast once it is mailed to or dropped off with an elections official, or dropped off at a polling location or drop box," the office wrote on Twitter.

Mindy Romero, director of the California Civic Engagement Project at the University of Southern California, said the votes already cast for the 10 dropped out candidates could influence the final outcome of the California primary in two ways: They could give Joe Biden extra strength if moderate voters coalesce around his candidacy and they could force Biden, Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren to tangle even more to try to secure delegates.

An Emerson College poll released on Monday found Sanders with 38 percent support in California, followed by Biden at 21 percent, Warren at 16 percent and Bloomberg at 11 percent. Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Steyer, who have all dropped out since Saturday, captured a combined 14 percent of the vote.