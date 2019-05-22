ST. HELENA -- The owners of a former mobile home park south of St. Helena have withdrawn a lawsuit accusing the city of unfairly denying water service to the property.
Hall Vineland LLC and Hall Vista LLC sued the city in January seeking at least $7.1 million in damages and a court order compelling the city to issue a “will-serve” letter pledging to supply water to Vineland Vista Mobile Home Park, which is vacant and under renovation.
The city rescinded a previous will-serve letter for Vineland Vista last September after the City Council expressed concerns that the park’s owners were trying to convert it into what amounts to a hotel. The suit was withdrawn so that the owners can pursue a new administrative process the city is developing regarding will-serve letters for property outside the city limits.
“The city of St. Helena despite multiple communications refused to follow its legal responsibility to continue water to our property as it is rehabilitated,” said Kathryn Hall. “Only after we filed a lawsuit did the city take the position that there were administrative procedures we needed to follow and only then did it consider developing a formal policy related to will-serve letters.”
Current practice allows the City Council to review will-serve letters only upon appeal of a decision by the public works director. On May 14, the council gave staff direction on a new policy that would allow the council to review requests for will-serve letters earlier in the process.
“While we do not agree that the city’s newly discussed procedure applies to us, out of an abundance of caution we dismissed our lawsuit to pursue the additional steps,” Hall said. “We hope the city will correct its course through this process. If not, it appears that the city’s recent actions are simply being used to thwart our efforts to rehabilitate the mobile home park. Should this be the case we are prepared to once again file a lawsuit seeking damages which are over $1 million and continue to accrue.”
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth said he was pleased that the Halls had dismissed their lawsuit.
“We hope the Halls will in the future use their resources to comply with the City’s process for seeking proper approval for their request for City water,” Ellsworth said.
Members of the City Council have argued that Hall’s plans for the property should be considered a new use, not a continuation of the old use as a conventional mobile home park.