Hamstrung by virus, Napa Parks and Rec announces COVID-friendly offerings

Katrina Gregory has a tricky job these days. She’s in charge of producing city parks and recreation activities during a global health pandemic that’s severely restricted everything most people can do for fun.

Gregory, officially the recreation manager for Napa’s Parks and Recreation Services department, said that COVID-19 has changed everything about what her department can and cannot offer locals and how they go about doing that.

“It’s hard on everybody,” Gregory said. But, “We’re just putting our minds together and trying to create what we can for the community.”

The numbers sound daunting.

From March to September, year-over-year, the number of participants in traditional recreation programs has dropped from nearly 7,100 to 715 (not counting those who attended special events).

Revenue from recreation programs has dropped 85% during that same time. The number of programs offered has declined about the same amount. Printing of the recreation guide has been halted, and all information is now online.

At the same time, there’s been a dramatic increase in participation in other services such as park and trail use as cooped up Napans try and get out of the house.