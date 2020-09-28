Hamstrung by virus, Napa Parks and Rec announces COVID-friendly offerings

Katrina Gregory has a tricky job these days. She’s in charge of producing city parks and recreation activities during a global health pandemic that’s severely restricted everything most people can do for fun.
Gregory, officially the recreation manager for Napa’s Parks and Recreation Services department, said that COVID-19 has changed everything about what her department can and cannot offer locals and how they go about doing that.
“It’s hard on everybody,” Gregory said. But, “We’re just putting our minds together and trying to create what we can for the community.”
The numbers sound daunting.
From March to September, year-over-year, the number of participants in traditional recreation programs has dropped from nearly 7,100 to 715 (not counting those who attended special events).
Revenue from recreation programs has dropped 85% during that same time. The number of programs offered has declined about the same amount. Printing of the recreation guide has been halted, and all information is now online.
At the same time, there’s been a dramatic increase in participation in other services such as park and trail use as cooped up Napans try and get out of the house.
Just as many Napa businesses have had to pivot during the pandemic, Napa’s Parks and Recreation department is doing the same by offering COVID-19 friendly activities.
“We have to completely reinvent ourselves and with a lot more restrictions than before,” said Gregory. “But by being creative and resilient there is always a way to keep on providing quality programming and public spaces to recreate.”
Creating ‘COVID-friendly’ choices
“COVID-friendly” doesn’t sound like much fun, but Gregory and her team have come up with a raft of activities that are safe to participate in, according state and county guidelines.
Such programs are mostly offered outdoors, with social distancing, in small groups, wearing masks and in a controlled environment.
Those include things like a basketball free throw contest, drive-through Taco Tuesday, a family PJ day, disc golf, yoga, a bocce league, virtual pumpkin carving contest, a Halloween house decorating contest, drive through trick-or-treat, a city of Napa truck parade, an ugly sweater contest, river cruises and tours, pop up mini-camps during school breaks, an art walk, youth sports and more.
All have been adapted to be COVID-friendly.
Most group programs require registration, a health assessment and a temperature check. The registration means smaller groups can be managed but in case of any outbreak, it also helps with any potential future contact tracing.
For something like the city truck parade, instead of a traditional parade that covers a small area with many people watching, this parade will cover a large area of Napa so many residents can view it in smaller groups “and celebrate what we do as a city,” Gregory said.
That parade will include lots of vehicles residents might not see every day like giant tractors, specialty police vehicles, fire trucks, bucket trucks and chippers and something called a Vactor utility truck which is essentially a huge vacuum on wheels. “It’s massive,” said Gregory.
In the midst of all this, facing decline in city revenue the city went through a budget reduction which originally indicated that parks and recreation would be absorbed by other city departments.
That in turn led to public outcry and a “Save Napa Parks and Recreation“ campaign.
Fortunately, “the City Council was able to provide the additional reserves to support us,” and the department remains, said Gregory.
Adding another layer to the changes, parks and recreation also ceased printing its recreation guide. Usually sent to every household in Napa, the guide is now online only.
“That was part of our cost savings measures this year,” explained Gregory.
“We looked wherever we can to tighten the belt (and) this is an opportunity to go digital. This allows us to be more flexible and have more frequent communications.” Flyers and some printed materials will be made available to reach some groups, such as seniors, that are less familiar with online resources, she said.
Yes, “A lot of people miss flipping through a magazine and being able to highlight things,” acknowledged Gregory. Yet many other companies and organizations have cut back on catalog mailings, she noted. “We’re trying to be more environmentally friendly too.”
Locals who want to see a list of all programs can visit apm.activecommunities.com/naparec/Home to view the catalog or the city of napa website at cityofnapa.org/354/Parks-Recreation-Services to sign up for email newsletters.
While the new programs launch, Gregory and the department continue to brainstorm on new ideas and other COVID-19 appropriate events.
“It’s challenging,” she said, but “the overall goal still remains the same: to enhance the quality of life for Napa residents.”
Watch now: the most dog-friendly national parks in the U.S.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.