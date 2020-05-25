Handprints at Yountville school to mark sculpture celebrating its memory

A metal sculpture that will honor the soon-to-close Yountville Elementary School will include one of the campus' most playful and touching features – the handprints children have left on its walls for decades.
The book-shaped artwork, for which the Town Council approved the design earlier this month, will be displayed outside the late 1920s building that currently serves as Town Hall but previously housed the Yountville school until the early 1970s. Next door on Yount Street is the present-day campus, which the Napa school board voted to close last fall and has taught its final classes as the coronavirus pandemic shut down all local campuses in March.
Directors of the school and its parent-teacher association first proposed the sculpture to the Town Council in January, three months after the Napa Valley Unified School District decided close its Yountville and Mt. George campuses to save about $1 million a year and help close a $3 million deficit. The grade schools are NVUSD's smallest, with Younville's teaching about 120 children from kindergarten through the fifth grade.
Designed by the artist Richard Starks, the work takes the form of a thick hardcover book, its open pages stamped with multicolored impressions from dozens of palms – a tribute to the prints created by each departing Yountville class before it moves up to middle school, according to parks director Samantha Holland.
The page-like upper surface would be powder-coated in a parchment-like color while the undersurface of the weathering-steel sculpture would be allowed to gradually rust to a leather-like red-brown.
An interpretive panel to be installed next to the artwork will detail to visitors the history of the Yountville school in the various buildings it has occupied over the decades. Town Hall, a Mission-style building with red roof tiles, was built for the school in the 1920s but vacated in 1972 after stricter state codes for earthquake resistance prompted the creation of a new building next door. (The former schoolhouse finally received seismic upgrades during a 2013 renovation.)
Council members' approval of the monument design on May 5 also included a commitment to pay up to $10,000 of the estimated $19,000 cost, with the school PTA having already raised $5,000, Yountville Kiwanis Club $3,250 and the town Community Foundation $1,500.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com
