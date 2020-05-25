Handprints at Yountville school to mark sculpture celebrating its memory

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A metal sculpture that will honor the soon-to-close Yountville Elementary School will include one of the campus' most playful and touching features – the handprints children have left on its walls for decades.

The book-shaped artwork, for which the Town Council approved the design earlier this month, will be displayed outside the late 1920s building that currently serves as Town Hall but previously housed the Yountville school until the early 1970s. Next door on Yount Street is the present-day campus, which the Napa school board voted to close last fall and has taught its final classes as the coronavirus pandemic shut down all local campuses in March.

Directors of the school and its parent-teacher association first proposed the sculpture to the Town Council in January, three months after the Napa Valley Unified School District decided close its Yountville and Mt. George campuses to save about $1 million a year and help close a $3 million deficit. The grade schools are NVUSD's smallest, with Younville's teaching about 120 children from kindergarten through the fifth grade.