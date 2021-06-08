Harry Price, who inspired downtown river walk, honored with renaming of Napa River promenade

“This is somewhat solemn, but also a joyful time in recognition of a person who did so much for our community,” Mayor Scott Sedgley told an audience that included the developer’s widow, Linda Price. “… This is a sacred spot of land in the community of Napa, and to add Harry Price’s name to this section of land is appropriate.”

The waterfront arcade arose from Price’s pleas to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rethink a 100-foot gap the federal agency originally planned for pedestrian access near the Napa Mill, where people on foot and bicycle would have had to leave the water’s edge and turn inland through a parking lot.

When the Corps objected to a full-length pathway due to cost concerns, Price provided alternative plans to the general contractor R.L. Brosamer, who devised a continuous walkway over water that could be built cheaper.

“One trait that he had was that he was very tenacious; if he found something that wasn’t right, he really worked hard at it,” Linda Price recalled of her husband’s efforts in the 2000s. “He saw what the Army Corps of Engineers was planning, and he knew it wasn’t right, that it wasn’t right for Napa.”