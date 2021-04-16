Harvest, River school supporters battle closure plans; Napa school board to vote next week

“While you may argue it is not your responsibility, I would argue that it is, and that you already do it,” said Cerruti, the mother of a Pueblo Vista student. “Find a better way to a better solution, and hopefully restore some community trust along the way.”

Among the few voices from those willing to consider a downsizing was that of Heidi Zipay, an American Canyon resident who recalled her disappointment when NVUSD trustees canceled her home city’s long-planned second middle school in 2019 – but conceded the district lacked the funds and enrollment to sustain one without cutting programs elsewhere in the district.

“We have come to understand that the programs, the teachers and the administration are far more important than physical space,” Zipay told trustees. “ … The truth is there isn’t enough money, it is what it is, enrollment is declining, and this job is not going to be easier next year or the year after.”

Included in NVUSD’s closure proposal is a promise to consider a pilot program expanding one elementary school to teach through the eighth grade rather than the fifth – an option that parents of Browns Valley Elementary pupils have said may ease students’ transition to the high school years, and slow their leakage to private schools.