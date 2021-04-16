Harvest, River school supporters battle closure plans; Napa school board to vote next week

A week before the board of Napa’s public school system is expected to vote on shuttering two middle schools and replacing one with an English-Spanish language academy, parents and staff with the Harvest and River schools came out in virtual force Thursday night trying to head off any closures – even as district leaders warned failing to act could make a state takeover more likely.
More than 100 people spoke up over the course of more than 5 ½ hours during a special online meeting of the Napa Valley Unified School District board, which began weighing potential shutdown of Harvest Middle School in southwest Napa and River Middle School on the city’s north side after the 2021-22 year. A majority of the petitioners attacked the idea of eliminating either or both programs – the former teaching a dual-language immersion program in a heavily Latino neighborhood, the other devoted to social-emotional learning and close links between teachers and its preteen students.
A dual-language academy serving students from grades 6 to 8 would be created to succeed River at its Salvador Avenue campus, which was rebuilt from the former Salvador Elementary School and opened in January 2020.
NVUSD trustees are scheduled to vote on the plan April 22.
Estimated to cut expenses by $2.2 million a year, the plan emerged from four months of meetings among a 50-member task force of school administrators, teachers and parents that NVUSD formed to downsize the web of middle schools with hundreds of vacant seats and 1950s-era campuses that face millions of dollars in upgrade costs.
Task force members debated various closure and consolidation plans for the four middle schools within Napa city limits after the district’s October announcement it was considering a shutdown of Harvest triggered protests and petitions, leading NVUSD to delay a decision.
The pushback against closing middle schools, however, was visible hours before trustees met at district headquarters in Napa. Through the late morning and afternoon, as many as a dozen demonstrators at a time lined the corner of Jefferson Street and Lincoln Avenue near the NVUSD building, waving signs opposing the shutdowns as drivers honked horns in support.
That evening, the promise of a successor school to continue its dual-immersion mission was not enough to placate Harvest parents and educators who said moving such instruction off the campus on Old Sonoma Road would unfairly target the neighborhood’s Latino and lower-income families, whose children would face a five-mile car ride or bus trip north to the River campus in order to continue their curriculum.
“Why then is Harvest still a target?” asked Derek Moore, father of a Harvest student and president of the school’s parent-faculty club. “We hope it doesn’t reflect southwest Napa being the path of least resistance to achieve a desired end.”
Other parents questioned NVUSD’s ability to keep young dual-language students on the same academic track long enough to sustain a specially tailored middle school, or to afford the bilingual teachers needed to staff it.
“My dual-language kids would benefit – if the money were there,” said Thane Knutson, who has two children attending Pueblo Vista, one of the district’s two English-Spanish grade schools along with the Napa Valley Language Academy. (Both of those schools would stay in place and become feeders to River’s successor under the proposal.) “If (dual-language immersion) cannot grow to fill the River campus, how long will it be until we form the next task force, to close the DLI middle school?”
Meanwhile, numerous supporters of River Middle School objected to shutting down an academy that has continued to have waiting lists for admission even as enrollment has fallen off elsewhere in the Napa district since 2015. River parents also attacked NVUSD leaders for contemplating the school’s closure so soon after investing about $35 million of construction bond funding into its current home, which replaced a site-sharing arrangement with Harvest.
“We were led to believe we were valued, that two decades of overflowing waitlists demonstrated support for this school,” said Maureen Theunissen, whose children attended the River school. “… By reneging on promises to River, you have lost the good will of many families beyond River.”
Although the plan to close Harvest and replace River emerged with the widest support of the district’s task force after its six-meeting slate ended last week, the recommendation was not unanimous. One member, Laura Cerruti, on Thursday criticized a process she said stifled free discussion of alternatives and ignored the needs of Harvest-area students who rely on their neighborhood school not only for education, but for fitness on its playing fields and meals through its lunch program.
“While you may argue it is not your responsibility, I would argue that it is, and that you already do it,” said Cerruti, the mother of a Pueblo Vista student. “Find a better way to a better solution, and hopefully restore some community trust along the way.”
Among the few voices from those willing to consider a downsizing was that of Heidi Zipay, an American Canyon resident who recalled her disappointment when NVUSD trustees canceled her home city’s long-planned second middle school in 2019 – but conceded the district lacked the funds and enrollment to sustain one without cutting programs elsewhere in the district.
“We have come to understand that the programs, the teachers and the administration are far more important than physical space,” Zipay told trustees. “ … The truth is there isn’t enough money, it is what it is, enrollment is declining, and this job is not going to be easier next year or the year after.”
Included in NVUSD’s closure proposal is a promise to consider a pilot program expanding one elementary school to teach through the eighth grade rather than the fifth – an option that parents of Browns Valley Elementary pupils have said may ease students’ transition to the high school years, and slow their leakage to private schools.
Earlier in the meeting, district officials emphasized the need for a speedy decision on the future of local middle schools – not only because of fiscal stress but to enable parents to make informed decisions about where to place their children before NVUSD’s next open enrollment period, which takes place in the fall and allows students to enter schools outside their home neighborhoods. (River, a former charter school absorbed by NVUSD in 2019, has no home territory and draws students from across the district.)
Trustee David Gracia pointed to the district’s expected $11.7 million shortfall in 2022-23, when the state’s emergency rule pegging education funding to higher student numbers from before the start of the coronavirus pandemic will expire. NVUSD’s most recent budget forecast indicates cash reserves in 2022-23 will dip to just 3.33% of its total budget – dangerously close to the 3% mark below which California can declare a district insolvent and take financial control away from its board.
“I am motivated to achieve the cost savings needed to avoid state receivership,” he said in response to complaints that the district’s closure discussion was rushed. “I don’t want to close a school, but the financial necessity of closing a school cannot be denied or delayed.”
Following the hours of parents’ impassioned pleas against shutdowns, NVUSD trustee Lisa Chu recalled an earlier step in the district’s retrenching – the decision two years ago not to build another middle school for her hometown of American Canyon, and the opposition that decision faced.
“Being on the board, I no longer have only my two children to think about, or the 600 kids who would have been at (the canceled middle school) right now, or the 1,000 kids who are at AmCan Middle School now,” said Chu. “I have 17,000 kids on my mind. … It’s going to be a tough decision for me, for sure.”
