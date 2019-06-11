As hot as it's been in Napa in recent days, there haven't been any heat records set .... at least not yet.
On Monday, the temperature at Napa State Hospital was a scorching 101 degrees, said Anna Schneider, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
But this was two degrees short of the 103-degree record set in 1921, she said.
On Sunday, Napa heated up to 94 degrees at Napa State, but this was far short of the 103-degree record set in 2015, she said.
Tuesday has a chance of setting a record. The high mark is 97 degrees set in 1904, but the forecast is for a high of 95 to 99 degrees, Schneider said.
This bout of hot weather, which has prompted a Heat Advisory through 9 p.m. Tuesday, is not unprecedented for early June, but it's more common for September, she said.
The long-range forecast for this summer is for above-normal temperatures, she said.
Napa is going to begin cooling down starting Wednesday when the temperature should range from the high 80s to the low 90s, Schneider said.
By Thursday, the high at Napa State should be in the mid-80s, and may drop into the upper 70s by Friday.