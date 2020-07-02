Have you been diagnosed with COVID-19?

The Napa Valley Register would like to tell the stories of county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. If you’ve been infected and are willing to share your story, please contact Sean Scully at sscully@napanews.com.

