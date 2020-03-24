You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Have you seen or heard of acts of kindness?

Have you seen or heard of acts of kindness?

Food delivery

Food delivery

 Submitted photo

Register reporter Jennifer Huffman is working on a story about acts of kindness during the coronavirus. She'd like to hear from others who have seen of or know of such acts of kindness in Napa County. Huffman can be reached at jhuffman@napanews.com or 707-256-2218.

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News