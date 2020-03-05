Have you seen Sage? Thieves make off with goats, including one raised by ailing Napa youth

Xavier Pequeno has already faced enough life challenges in his 6-and-a-half years. It just doesn’t seem fair that someone would steal his beloved pygmy goat Sage.
But that’s exactly what happened.
Sometime on the night of Feb. 27, Sage, along with three other pygmy goats, was abducted from the nonprofit Ag 4 Youth farm on Foster Road, next to the Horseman’s Association.
“It’s sad,” said Jessica Pequeno, Xavier’s mom. “It doesn’t make sense.”
Ag 4 Youth provides space for animal raisers, while training them on showmanship and other ag skills.
That includes kids like Xavier, whose name may seem familiar to some readers. The Register has written about Xavier’s fight against a rare immune deficiency disorder called IKBa gain of function mutation with ectodermal dysplasia. In 2015 Xavier had a stem cell transplant.
Before the theft last week, the ranch was home to about 10 pygmy goats, including Xavier’s Sage. A fifth goat was also nearly stolen but managed to avoid being captured. Ranch director Paul Tarap found that goat with a rope around its neck “bawling” from stress after being chased around and separated from the stolen goats.
“It’s heartbreaking,” said Tarap, who discovered the theft the next morning.
Apparently, “Somebody wanted them” badly enough to surveil the scene and break through the locked fence, said Tarap. The goat thieves then drove around and parked behind a structure so no one would see what they were up to.
“This is not right,” said Tarap. “It’s not OK.”
Tarap said he’s not sure why anyone would steal pygmy goats. “I have no idea,” he said. They don’t have much meat on them. Ag 4 Youth doesn’t sell the pygmy goats at market, they are kept on the ranch to help 4-H members ages 5 to 9 learn how to raise and show animals.
Sage was just “a little bitty goat,” said Tarap, perfect for Xavier to practice showing.
This is the first time that animals have been stolen at the farm, said Tarap. Ag 4 Youth is a student program -- meant for kids who don’t have space at home to raise an animal. Many members come from disadvantaged or at-risk backgrounds.
“It’s all about the kids,” he said.
Tarap said he’s installing new security measures, including cameras, at the ranch. Come April, more than 100 animals including goats, pigs, cattle and lambs will take residence at the farm to prepare for the Napa Town and Country Fair. He wants to prevent other thefts.
It will cost at least $350 to replace each goat, said Tarap. For now, Tarap is offering a $500 reward for the safe return of Sage and the other animals.
Xavier’s mom, Jessica Pequeno, said her son just came home after spending a week in the hospital battling an E. coli infection and undergoing surgery to remove part of the mastoid bone in his skull.
She was waiting to tell Xavier about Sage’s abduction until after he gets home from the hospital.
“I was hopeful that somebody would return them,” she said, so she wouldn’t have to give Xavier the bad news.
“It’s one thing to steal a pygmy goat,” she said. “It’s another thing to steal Xavier’s pygmy goat.”
Surely, “people can’t be that bad" to steal an animal from someone like Xavier, said Pequeno.
Xavier “totally fell in love” with Sage, said Pequeno. Xavier’s brother is also raising animals, and the family spent a lot of time at the Ag 4 Youth ranch, she said.
“Xavier had been going out and working with her and spending time with her every chance he was healthy enough,” said Pequeno.
“It’s been really fun. It’s turned out to be something the boys can do together and something we can do as a family.”
“He’s going to be disappointed” when she breaks the news, she said.
Xavier is still fighting his disease, said his mother. The stem cell transplant “was a great improvement … but it didn’t fix as much as we had hoped,” she said.
Xavier still takes medication, gets regular shots and has infusions every three weeks.
“But overall he’s so happy it makes the whole process easier,” said Pequeno.
