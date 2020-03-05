Have you seen Sage? Thieves make off with goats, including one raised by ailing Napa youth

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Tarap, who discovered the theft the next morning.

Apparently, “Somebody wanted them” badly enough to surveil the scene and break through the locked fence, said Tarap. The goat thieves then drove around and parked behind a structure so no one would see what they were up to.

“This is not right,” said Tarap. “It’s not OK.”

Tarap said he’s not sure why anyone would steal pygmy goats. “I have no idea,” he said. They don’t have much meat on them. Ag 4 Youth doesn’t sell the pygmy goats at market, they are kept on the ranch to help 4-H members ages 5 to 9 learn how to raise and show animals.

Sage was just “a little bitty goat,” said Tarap, perfect for Xavier to practice showing.

This is the first time that animals have been stolen at the farm, said Tarap. Ag 4 Youth is a student program -- meant for kids who don’t have space at home to raise an animal. Many members come from disadvantaged or at-risk backgrounds.

“It’s all about the kids,” he said.