A head-on collision on Monticello Road Tuesday afternoon left a Napa driver seriously hurt.
Napa resident Charles Vance, 60, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center after another driver heading the opposite way up Monticello Road crossed solid, double yellow lines to pass another vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol. Braden Conners, 33, and his car collided with Vance’s car head-on.
Conners was not injured.
There were no arrests made in connection with the incident, CHP said. Both men were wearing seatbelts and neither were impaired.
The incident occurred north of Vichy Avenue, around 2:45 p.m. Traffic in both lanes was blocked for about 45 minutes.