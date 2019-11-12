Four people were hospitalized with major injuries when a pickup truck attempting to pass on Silverado Trail south of Hardman Avenue collided head-on with a car, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash, which occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, involved a southbound pickup driven by Tyler Kilpatrick, 21, of Napa, the CHP.
Kilpatrick, who had been reported traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed over the solid double yellow lines into the northbound lane and collided with a car driven by Kim Suhghun, 21, of Angwin, the CHP said.
After impact, Kilpatrick's pickup continue on and hit a large tree on the east shoulder of the road, the CHP said.
Kilpatrick was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, while his passenger, Brian Shnell, 22, of Napa went to Northbay Medical Center in Fairfield, the CHP said.
Suhghun and his passenger, Nia Cephas, 20, of Angwin went to Queen of the Valley, according to the CHP.