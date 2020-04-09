Health care workers make up about 10 percent of California's positive coronavirus tests

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The California Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 1,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been among health care workers, a figure that is just under 10 percent of the state's confirmed coronavirus cases.

It was the first time the agency reported the number of all positive tests for health care workers. Previously, agency officials said, they had only reported cases "acquired while on the job."

"Since COVID-19 is moving rapidly within the community, health care workers now appear just as likely, if not more so, to become infected by COVID-19 outside the workplace," CDPH leaders said in the report. "As such, CDPH is now reporting the number of health care workers overall who are affected, regardless of where they were exposed."

This larger number shows the overall impact of COVID-19 on the healthcare workforce, the CDPH noted, and regardless of the source of exposure, an infected health care worker should isolate themselves to prevent the risk of infection to colleagues and the patients they serve.

To date, CDPH stated, California has:

-- 299 health care workers who acquired COVID-19 in a health care setting

-- 462 health care workers who have been exposed via travel, close contacts, or community transmission