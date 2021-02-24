'Health equity': OLE Health to vaccinate 1,200 patients over 2 days

Others might be struggling to access information about the vaccine or how to receive it because of language barriers, Pedroza added.

“When we talk about equity, (part of that is) ensuring we provide the vaccine rollout in an equitable way. For some people, it’s easy to sign up on MyTurn or on the county’s vaccine interest form,” he said. “For others, direct outreach from their provider is the more efficient, more equitable way of communicating.”

OLE Health, in reaching out directly to its patient base, was able facilitate that, Pedroza added, noting that he believed the majority of Wednesday's patients were members of the Latino community. Having stopped by the clinic on Wednesday, he said he was impressed with the efficiency with which the more than 30 nurses were vaccinating patients. What he found even more impressive, he said, was “all the work that leads up to the clinic – making that call, educating a patient on why it’s important to receive the vaccine and the process of how to get it.”