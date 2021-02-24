'Health equity': OLE Health to vaccinate more than 1,200 patients over 2 days

Approximately 1,200 OLE Health patients will receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine this week, according to the health care provider, as part of an effort to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines in Napa County.
More than 400 patients age 65 or older were vaccinated during a clinic held Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in downtown Napa on Wednesday, according to spokesperson Tom Fuller. Originally, Fuller said, the clinic had been scheduled to last through Friday of this week; demand for appointments proved so great that clinic staff are now poised to give the remaining 800 doses on Thursday alone.
The doses were given directly to OLE Health by Napa County, according to Director of Nursing Yudith Vargas. OLE has long been a “trusted messenger to the Latinx community,” a group well represented among OLE’s 40,000 clientele in the area, Vargas wrote in an email.
“We are beginning the work of closing the health equity gap in our county,” she wrote. “Our patients have always represented a marginalized and historically underserved population, so we are incredibly proud and excited to extend this opportunity to a population that we serve every day.”
We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
California’s Latino community has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, statistics show, making up 55% of cases and 46% of virus-related deaths despite making up 39% of the state’s total population, according to the California Department of Public Health’s Health Equity Dashboard.
In Napa County, residents identifying as Latino or Hispanic make up just less than 35% of the county’s total population but represent 48% of cases, according to county data. (35% of virus-related deaths in Napa County have been Latino or Hispanic individuals, a figure in line with their proportion of the general population.)
Demographic data released by the state earlier this month showed that just 12% of Napa County’s vaccine recipients had identified themselves as Latino or Hispanic; 49% had identified as white. (Almost 16% of Napa County’s recipients listed their race or ethnicity as ‘unknown,’ making it difficult to decipher the county’s precise demographic breakdown.)
Napa County’s Latino population is, of course, a highly diverse one; many Latino residents won’t have any problem whatsoever accessing information or resources, or registering themselves on county or state-level vaccine interest forms. But there are members of the Latino community who might fear interaction with local government or government entities because of their immigration status, according to Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, and therefore feel mistrustful of the vaccine and the government that is promoting it.
Others might be struggling to access information about the vaccine or how to receive it because of language barriers, Pedroza added.
“When we talk about equity, (part of that is) ensuring we provide the vaccine rollout in an equitable way. For some people, it’s easy to sign up on MyTurn or on the county’s vaccine interest form,” he said. “For others, direct outreach from their provider is the more efficient, more equitable way of communicating.”
OLE Health, in reaching out directly to its patient base, was able facilitate that, Pedroza added, noting that he believed the majority of Wednesday's patients were members of the Latino community. Having stopped by the clinic on Wednesday, he said he was impressed with the efficiency with which the more than 30 nurses were vaccinating patients. What he found even more impressive, he said, was “all the work that leads up to the clinic – making that call, educating a patient on why it’s important to receive the vaccine and the process of how to get it.”
“It’s great to go and see their success, and learning more about what they do to prepare to be successful,” he said. “Organizations like OLE Health and St. Helena Hospital (which has orchestrated several public-facing clinics over the last few weeks) are stepping up when our community needs it the most.”
The outreach that OLE has so far conducted has been incredibly comprehensive, Vargas wrote: the healthcare provider has been reaching its patients by texting, emailing or calling them directly, and has also launched an educational, direct-mail postcard campaign with the goal of encouraging patients to be ready to receive the vaccine when it is their turn to do so. OLE has also distributed “be ready” fliers and made radio and video callouts sharing the same message, according to Vargas.
On Wednesday, dozens of patients lined up outside St. John’s before the clinic had even opened its doors. Among the group served was Napa resident Alejo Calderon, 76, an OLE Health patient whose daughter, Rosa, is an employee of the healthcare provider. Calderon’s wife and 67-year-old nephew would also be receiving their first doses Wednesday, he said.
“I am very happy to be receiving the vaccine today from OLE Health. It’s important to me,” he said in Spanish. “People who don’t believe in the vaccine … they’re crazy, they’re nuts.”
Calderon, who works as a farmworker, said he was looking forward to returning to normal life “and getting back to the grapes.”
Most of the patients were excited, grateful and “even relieved” about the chance to receive the vaccine when contacted by OLE, Vargas said. Throughout California, patients of federally qualified health centers tend to be the people most impacted by COVID-19, she added, either because they do not have health insurance, because they are essential workers or both.
“We’re making sure that those who have been hit hardest by this pandemic are getting the protection they need in recognition of how much they’ve contributed during this pandemic,” Vargas said. OLE is prepared to vaccinate as many as 1,000 patients a day as supply becomes more readily available to Napa County, she added.
Register reporter Howard Yune contributed to this story.
Watch now: Retail pharmacies to get COVID-19 vaccine
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 vaccination
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
A mountain lion was spotted in a central Napa neighborhood earlier this month. There are witnesses and a video to prove it.
A woman who was sexually assaulted in a portable toilet at BottleRock 2019 has filed a civil lawsuit against the music festival's organizers a…
Napa County has received more than 840 complaints since its shelter in place order was lifted for the first time in June 2020, records show.
A deteriorating two-story concrete building in remote south Napa County wetlands once relayed news from Asia to the rest of the United States …
Experts say the spike is the result of a pandemic economy and far from normal. In the meantime, skyrocketing home values could displace renters.
An appeals court rules the Expo's offer to keep a model railroad exhibit at the Napa Expo — though at higher rent — renders an anti-eviction p…
Transportation officials are looking at creating 2 roundabouts on Highway 29 in Oakville and Rutherford.
The move would follow an earlier round of job cuts by NVUSD in early 2020, as enrollment continues to fall in the district.
Napa’s new card room, Ace & Vine, opened for business this past week. Take a look inside.
Some Napa school traditions manage to live on, pandemic or not. Like picture day.
You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.