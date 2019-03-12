The Napa Valley Transportation Authority will hold a public meeting at its Board meeting scheduled March 20 to seek approval for changes to the Vine transit system.
As part of NVTA's Vine Vision process changes will be made to the Vine Transit system. The service implementation will occur in two phases. Phase I will be approved at the March 20 NVTA board meeting.
Changes to the Vine service under Phase I will be modifications to the Routes 10, 11, 21, and 29 with the inclusion of two new routes, the Routes 10X and 11X. NVTA asks any public wishing to voice their opinions on the changes attend the meeting.