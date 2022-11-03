Hearing on St. Helena housing development delayed to 2023

ST. HELENA — A public hearing on the Hunter project scheduled for Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting was postponed until 2023 at the recommendation of St. Helena city staff.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The city received 111 public comment letters in response to the long-gestating project, which seeks to build 87 housing units beyond the eastern terminus of Adams Street.

Many of the letters asked for more time to study the project's final environmental impact report, which was released on Oct. 26, and associated staff reports posted last week.

"Staff recommends that this item be heard at a Planning Commission meeting in 2023 to allow both time for the public to continue their review and allow staff time to review the comment letters," Planning Director Maya DeRosa told the commission in a brief statement.

Commissioners unanimously agreed to postpone the hearing. No date has been announced.

The Hunter project's final EIR identified traffic — or vehicle miles traveled, to use a planning term — as a "significant and unavoidable impact" under the California Environmental Quality Act.

Projects with at least one significant and unavoidable impact can only be approved with a "statement of overriding considerations" explaining why the benefits of a project outweigh the potential impacts.

In addition to traffic, critics have cited concerns about the potential of flooding in case the nearby levee fails, sewer capacity, and the EIR's determination that the project could be made "water-neutral."