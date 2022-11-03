Hearing on St. Helena housing development delayed to 2023

ST. HELENA — A public hearing on the Hunter project scheduled for Tuesday's Planning Commission meeting was postponed until 2023 at the recommendation of St. Helena city staff.
The city received 111 public comment letters in response to the long-gestating project, which seeks to build 87 housing units beyond the eastern terminus of Adams Street.
Many of the letters asked for more time to study the project's final environmental impact report, which was released on Oct. 26, and associated staff reports posted last week.
"Staff recommends that this item be heard at a Planning Commission meeting in 2023 to allow both time for the public to continue their review and allow staff time to review the comment letters," Planning Director Maya DeRosa told the commission in a brief statement.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to postpone the hearing. No date has been announced.
The Hunter project's final EIR identified traffic — or vehicle miles traveled, to use a planning term — as a "significant and unavoidable impact" under the California Environmental Quality Act.
Projects with at least one significant and unavoidable impact can only be approved with a "statement of overriding considerations" explaining why the benefits of a project outweigh the potential impacts.
In addition to traffic, critics have cited concerns about the potential of flooding in case the nearby levee fails, sewer capacity, and the EIR's determination that the project could be made "water-neutral."
Eight families helped build their new homes at St. Helena's Brenkle Court.
Barry Eberling
Photos: Grand opening of St. Helena's Brenkle Court housing complex
Brenkle Court Grand Opening Ceremony
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project gathered before the start of the project’s grand opening ceremony Monday in St Helena. The project saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first-time home buyers help to build their own townhomes an in example of "sweat equity."
Nick Otto, Register
State Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry spoke during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Monsignor John Brenkle speaks Monday in St. Helena during the opening ceremony for the Brenkle Court self-help housing project, which was named in his honor.
Nick Otto, Register
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project gathered for photos during the project’s grand opening ceremony Monday in St. Helena. The new residents are local workers who contributed their own labor toward constructing the townhouses.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring speaks Monday during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in the city.
Nick Otto, Register
Visitors walk through one of the new units inside the Brenkle Court housing project in St. Helena during an opening ceremony on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Participants in the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena listened to speakers during the project’s formal ground opening Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
A visitor looks at the floor plans of homes at St. Helena's Brenkle Court development on Monday during its formal opening.
Nick Otto, Register
A visitor tours the kitchen of a unit inside Brenkle Court, a St. Helena self-help housing development that officially opened Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
A visitor walks past the Brenkle Court description plaque during the grand opening of the housing project in St. Helena on Monday.
Nick Otto, Register
Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena on Monday. Eight local workers who are first-time home buyers helped build their own townhomes at the complex.
Nick Otto, Register
Mary Stephenson, a founding member of the nonprofit Our Town St. Helena, speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday afternoon.
Nick Otto, Register
Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project Monday in St. Helena.
Nick Otto, Register
Monsignor John Brenkle accepts a plaque Monday during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St. Helena, which was named in his honor.
Nick Otto, Register
Mary Stephenson a founding member of the non-profit Our Town speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Invited guests gather before the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguilar Curry chats with Rex Stults of Napa Valley Vintners before the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
St. Helena Vice Mayor Paul Dohring cuts the ribbon during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
Our Town Board of Directors President Jordan Bentley speaks during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
California Senator Bill Dodd and California Assemblymember Cecilia Aguilar Curry speak during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
A visitor walks across the threshold of a new home during the grand opening of the Brenkle Court self-help housing project in St Helena on Monday. The project, saw eight local health care, agriculture and educational workers who are first time home buyers build their own townhomes.
Nick Otto, Register
