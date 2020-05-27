Hearing, vote scheduled to finalize new Napa school board voting rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Residents in the Napa Valley Unified School District will have one more opportunity to weigh in on a revamped school board election system intended to increase local representation.

The Napa County Office of Education will host an online public hearing at 1 p.m. Friday to take comments on a system in which the seven NVUSD trustees would be selected only by those living in the voting area they represent. NCOE's board will then meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday to vote on the plan, which NVUSD trustees approved May 14.

The proposal replaces NVUSD's current at-large voting system in which trustees must live in a specific area, but can be selected by voters from across the district. It also includes redrawn boundaries for the voting areas, which span from Napa to American Canyon, Yountville and surrounding county-controlled areas.

Both NCOE's Friday hearing and its Tuesday meeting can be viewed online through the RingCentral platform, and viewers will be allowed up to three minutes to speak during public comment periods. In-person meetings remain suspended due to physical distancing rules put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instructions for taking part in the online meetings is available at the Office of Education website, napacoe.org. Details about the voting system overhaul are available at the NVUSD website at nvusd.org/districting.